Mayor Adams welcomes new U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremony

NEW YORK -- On this Primary Election Day in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams hosted a group of immigrants as they became U.S. citizens.

They took the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. as part of the ceremony for citizenship outside City Hall.

Adams told them to bring their culture, energy and spirit to their new lives.

"I know when you said that pledge, you felt something special in your heart, you wanted to say, 'At last, at last,'" he said. "And then you are a two-for -- You don't win just by becoming an American citizen, you won because you're an American citizen in the greatest city on the globe, New York City."

The mayor greeted the new citizens as they received their certificates.

Now they can apply for U.S. passports and vote in elections.