The Point: Daniel Nigro on fire dangers of lithium-ion batteries and Mark Levine on NYC's housing shortage

Former FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro on dangers of lithium-ion batteries
Lithium-ion batteries are an increasingly explosive problem for New York City, and so is the housing shortage

This week, CBS2's Marcia Kramer interviewed former FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. 

Nigro had a storied career with the FDNY. He led the agency as chief of department after 9/11 and came out of retirement in 2014 for an eight-year stint as commissioner. 

Watch the conversation here or in the player below. 

Levine is an innovator trying to come up with new ways to address old problems. 

Watch the conversation here or in the player below. 

Almost everyone who lives here knows the lyrics "New York, New York, it's a helluva town." But do they all want to live here forever?

In a bonus conversation on CBS News New York, Levine discussed congestion pricing's potential impact on Upper Manhattan traffic and what to do about the growing number of illegal pot shops. 

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests. 

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 12:44 PM

