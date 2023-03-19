FDNY: Lithium-ion battery sparked deadly fire at Bronx apartment complex
NEW YORK -- There was another deadly fire caused by a lithium-ion battery Saturday.
Flames broke out at a Bronx apartment complex around 4 p.m. on Olinville Avenue in the Allerton section.
A man in his 60s was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
The FDNY says a lithium-ion battery sparked the fire.
It's a dangerous problem we're seeing more of in the city. So far, they've sparked more than 30 fires this year.
