Leaders condemn anti-Islamic vandalism at Long Island mosque construction site

Elected officials and Islamic leaders on Long Island gathered Monday to condemn an act of hate that took place over the weekend.

A banner in front of the site was defaced sometime between Friday night and Saturday at the construction site for the Islamic Center of Mastic Shirley, located at 516 William Floyd Parkway in Shirley. It will be Long Island's second-largest mosque.

Officials said they intend to track down the vandals, saying while we have free speech and religious freedom in our country, vandalizing a construction site of a religious institution is a hate crime.

"There is no place for Islamophobia, hate, or intimidation on Long Island. An attack on a mosque is not only an attack on Muslims; it is an attack on the values of every community that believes people should be able to worship without fear," leaders of the mosque posted on social media. "We strongly condemn this act of hate and stand in solidarity with the Islamic Center of Mastic Shirley and its community. Hate will never be stronger than our unity. We will continue to build, continue to worship, and continue to stand together."

"The graffiti at the construction site of the future Islamic Center of Mastic is a vile, disturbing display of hate. Grateful to the Suffolk County Police for leading this investigation. Islamophobia has no place in New York - and it never will," Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on social media.

Mosque leaders said the hatred stems from ignorance. The 30,000-square-foot building, which includes an NBA-sized basketball court, will be available to the entire community, they said.

Police have been canvassing the area for surveillance video, and they're offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. They'll also be meeting with the leaders of the mosque to increase security.

"They are to be respected and acknowledged as we would any religious practice. And we had some people that decided to vandalize the sign, and that's unacceptable. That type of religious hate is not going to be tolerated," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said.

"It was just hurtful," Imam Mehdad Islam said. "You can vandalize a sign, but you can't vandalize this community."

Leaders said they're planning a series of open houses to invite the public to get to know them in the fall in order to increase understanding.

The mosque is expected to take two more years to build.