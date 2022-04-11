Masters winner Scottie Scheffler sparking some Jersey pride

PARAMUS, N.J. - The winner of the Masters is sparking some Jersey pride.

Scottie Scheffler is now the proud owner of a green jacket, and as CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, he got his start on the public course of Bergen County, N.J.

When Scheffler sank the putt on the 18th green at Augusta, he was the Masters champion. The moment, he said, flew right by.

"It went by a lot quicker in reality than it did in my dreams. You know, in my dreams, I got to enjoy it for about ten minutes. But in reality, it's about 20 seconds," Scheffler said.

It was a childhood dream come true for the long-time resident of Texas, but Scheffler was born in Ridgewood, N.J., in Bergen County. At a young age, he got his start on the local public golf course.

Scheffler's dad reportedly took him to Orchard Hills, a nine hole county course, where he would hit shots after dark with the help of a flashlight. Sneaking on at night is against the rules, but folks at Orchard Hills are just happy the hometown boy has made good.

"It's a little bit of a pride thing," said Peter Evans, golf superintendent at Orchard Hills.

Evans doesn't remember meeting Scheffler, but is now a fan.

"You support him. He really did pretty well. He's a great player," Evans said.

It has been nearly two decades since the Scheffler family moved to Dallas. Still, Scheffler's got lots of new fans back in Bergen County, as Caloway found out at Paramus golf course.

"I thought it was a beautiful thing that he won it. He played such good rounds so I think he deserved it," said golfer Nick Bussanich.

"It's definitely good to see a homegrown golfer win the Masters," said golfer Tom Kazimir.

Scheffler is the first one ever from New Jersey, and County Executive Jim Tedesco is proud.

"We're thrilled to have somebody that's a Masters champion that comes from Bergen County, learned to play at a Bergen County golf course."

Back at Orchard Hills, Scheffler and his family are welcome back to Bergen County any time.

"Sure - as long as they stop in," Evans said.

Scheffler said his music taste reflects his background in Texas and New Jersey. He said he likes country music and Bruce Springsteen.

Nick Caloway contributed to this report.