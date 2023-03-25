2 dead, 7 missing after explosion West Reading near Route 422

BREAKING: Huge fire at RM Palmer Company BREAKING: Huge fire at RM Palmer Company 01:08

WEST READING, Pa. (CBS) -- An explosion in West Reading near Route 422 on Friday affected traffic in both directions. An official confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that two people died, seven people are missing, and six people were taken to receive medical attention.

Smoke can be seen coming from South Second Avenue Friday evening. CBS News Philadelphia was told there was at least one explosion.

CBS News Philadelphia was told this is the R.M. Palmer Candy Company. They are making chocolate Easter bunnies, among other candies.

This is near the Penn Avenue, West Reading exit in Berks County.

We are working to get more information on what is on fire.

The smoke has traffic slowing down and one of the ramps is closed.