4 dead, 3 missing after Pa candy factory explosion

WEST READING, Pa. (CBS) -- The death toll now stands at four after crews discovered another person died at the R.M. Palmer Company factory site. Officials say three people are still unaccounted for and they are not giving up.

First responders continue the desperate search for survivors of the massive explosion. Early Sunday morning, a person was pulled from beneath the rubble. The person was pronounced dead marking the fourth death in this tragedy.

"Crews are continuing their diligent effort in sifting through the debris in order to locate any additional individuals," West Reading police chief Wayne Holben said.

The first responders are working with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, special equipment, and dogs to find anyone who is still trapped.

READ: "A piece of me is missing": Family is hopeful to find sister after explosion at chocolate factory

But they say they are running out of time.

"Due to the violence of the explosion and the amount of time that has passed, the chance of finding survivors is decreasing rapidly," Fire chief Chad Moyer said.

Employees at the nearby restaurant American Diner were working Friday at around 5 p.m. when they heard the explosion.

"All of the sudden the entire building shook," server Ray Hernandez Jr. said.

“The chance of finding survivors is decreasing rapidly,” Fire Chief Chad Moyer said.



Borough officials say the death toll now stands at 3 following an explosion at the candy factory R.M Palmer Company in West Reading. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Kg8WR4OWZX — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) March 26, 2023

"All my customers said they heard it and all the workers that were here heard it," American Diner floor manager Jean Long said.

Long lives just a block away from the scene.

"My street was all filled with UGI trucks and ambulances and the fire engines because they're working on this all night," Long said.

Officials have not confirmed what caused the explosion, but a spokesperson for UGI Utilities says there were no reports of a gas leak in the week before the explosion.

Those in the community say they'll be coming together for the impacted families.

"Once the news gets out of who's missing and who's gone, unfortunately, a lot of people will come together even if they don't know the person," Hernandez said. "They might know someone affected by it and they won't have them deal with it alone."

At this point, authorities have not identified any of the victims. A total of 10 people were hospitalized after being injured in the blast.

Six have been released.

Watch the full press conference below.