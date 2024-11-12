New Jersey college students, staff help police make arrest in 1974 cold case

New Jersey researchers help police identify suspect in 1974 cold case

New Jersey researchers help police identify suspect in 1974 cold case

MAHWAH, N.J. — An arrest has been made in a 50-year-old murder case thanks to the diligent work of some New Jersey college students.

The cold case in question was the murder of Mary Schlais, a University of Minnesota student who was found dead in rural western Wisconsin in 1974.

Investigators reached out to the Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) Center at Ramapo College in Mahwah for help.

Researchers in New Jersey trace evidence to cold case suspect

At the IGG Center, student researchers and staff spend hours scouring records, including genealogy tests from commercial DNA testing websites, looking for genetic relatives of someone they're trying to identify.

"You're really searching for that needle in a haystack," said David Gurney, director of the IGG Center.

The IGG Center traced evidence from a stocking cap found at the scene to the suspect.

"Lo and behold, a year and a half later, we got the name," Gurney said.

On Monday, police in Dunn County, Wisconsin announced the arrest of 84-year-old Jon Miller. Police say he confessed to the crime.

"He did inform us that as soon as he had opened the door, he knew why we were there," said Dan Westlund, with the Dunn County, Wisconsin sheriff's office.

According to CBS Minnesota, Miller said he picked Schlais up while she was hitchhiking and asked for "sexual contact," then stabbed her with a knife when she said no.

Back at the IGG Center, researchers say justice is sweet.

"Being able to get justice after 50 years is probably one of the most amazing feelings," said researcher Tracie Boyle.

"Knowing that a lot of closure and a lot of answers can be brought to a lot of people, it kind of keeps you going," student Grace Jensen said.