How to watch: Authorities, family of Mary Schlais speak on charges in 1974 killing

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Officials plan to provide another update Monday after a break last week in a 50-year-old Wisconsin cold case killing, this time with a member of the victim's family.

Authorities on Thursday charged 84-year-old Jon Miller of Owatonna, Minnesota, with first-degree murder in the killing of Mary Schlais. Schlais was hitchhiking from Minneapolis to Chicago when she was found dead in Dunn County, Wisconsin, on Feb. 15, 1974.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office said it will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday with a representative of Schlais' family, as well as someone from Ramapo College, the genetics lab of which helped lead police to Miller.

Authorities provide update on 1974 killing of Mary Schlais, charging of Jon Miller

Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Menomonie, Wis.

Monday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m.

Decades after the killing, authorities matched a DNA profile from a hair found at the crime scene to Miller through relatives. According to a criminal complaint, Miller admitted to stabbing Schlais and dumping her body in a snowbank in Spring Brook.

Miller is in custody in Minnesota, awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.