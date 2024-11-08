Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Minnesota man Jon Miller, 84, charged with killing hitchhiking woman in Wisconsin in 1974

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Duluth, and more headlines
5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Duluth, and more headlines 03:48

OWATONNA, Minn. — An 84-year-old southern Minnesota man has been charged with murder in a 50-year-old cold case once thought to be the work of a notorious serial killer and former Green Bay Packer.

On Feb. 15, 1974, Mary K. Schlais was found dead in an intersection in the Township of Spring Brook, Dunn County, according to the sheriff's office there. Police said it was a homicide.

Schlais was from Minneapolis and police believe she was hitchhiking to Chicago for an art show.

Decades went by as investigators tracked leads, conducted interviews and examined evidence. The Dunn County Sheriff's Office said it used genetic evidence to find and arrest Jon Miller from Owatonna.

Authorities charged Miller with first-degree murder on Thursday, according to court records. He is in custody, awaiting extradition to Wisconsin. 

Previous suspect was serial killer, former Green Bay Packer

In 2009, Schlais' body was exhumed and DNA testing allowed investigators to identify a suspect two years later: Randall Woodfield, a one-time Green Bay Packers draft pick who would later become known as the I-5 killer.

Authorities linked Woodfield to dozens of killings along Interstate 5 from Washington to California in the 1980s. He is in prison in connection to one murder, but has never confessed to any of the killings. 

Woodfield was traveling from Portland to Green Bay at the time of Schlais' killing, authorities determined, and he matched a witness's suspect description. Woodfield was never further connected to or charged with Schlais' slaying.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.