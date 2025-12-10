Watch CBS News
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" actress Wenne Alton Davis fatally struck by SUV in NYC

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
A woman struck and killed by a car in Midtown earlier this week has been identified as actress Wenne Alton Davis, police said. 

Davis, 60, was hit at around 9 p.m. on Monday while crossing Broadway near West 53rd Street, according to police. She was rushed to the hospital, but died of her injuries. 

The driver of the car stayed at the scene. So far, the driver is not facing any charges. 

Davis appeared on the show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Her representatives confirmed the death, and said she had been out to dinner with friends and was heading home to Queens when she was killed. 

