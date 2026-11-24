DNA evidence has led to an arrest in connection with a murder in Queens that happened 19 years ago.

Javier Segarra, 46, is accused of killing Martha Vega, 51, back in September 2007.

Prosecutors say Vega was found in a pool of blood in the bathroom of her Ridgewood apartment with a baseball glove and bat under her body. They say she was struck more than a dozen times, and her injuries were consistent with being hit with a hammer. Police say blood was all over the apartment.

Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation.

Police built a genealogical profile, and they say they were able to link Segarra to the crime scene through DNA from a discarded cup.

Calling it overwhelming forensic evidence, they told the judge that Segarra's blood was allegedly found at the scene and his DNA was underneath Vega's fingernails.

Segarra's defense attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and said his client has been living in South Carolina with his wife. The attorney also told the judge prosecutors did not provide a motive. Segarra's attorney had no comment after court.

Prosecutors say Segarra's mother and the victim were friends and he would go to the house for odd jobs.

The judge ruled remand was necessary. He is due back in court on Jan. 15.

If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.