Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez files motion for guilty plea in Indianapolis stabbing incident

Former NFL quarterback and ex-Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez has filed a motion to plead guilty in connection with an October 2025 incident with a truck driver in which he was stabbed outside an Indianapolis hotel, court documents show.

It wasn't immediately clear what charges Sanchez was pleading guilty to, but he is facing a felony battery charge and several misdemeanors, including unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.

The motion for a guilty plea and sentencing hearing was filed Thursday in Marion County, Indiana, Superior Court. A judge would need to accept the plea.

Former NFL broadcaster Mark Sanchez on the field prior to a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sept. 21, 2025, in Santa Clara, California. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

"This is a positive development. We are finalizing an agreement with the prosecutor's office that provides a path toward resolving the state's case. We're also encouraged by the constructive conversations taking place regarding the related civil matter. There is real momentum toward bringing this entire chapter to a close," Nick Sanchez Jr., Mark Sanchez's brother and legal adviser, said in a statement to CBS News.

The ex-NFL quarterback's jury trial was scheduled to start Tuesday. The trial had been rescheduled five times since it was initially set to begin in December.

A police affidavit alleged that Sanchez, who was in town for the Colts vs. Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium in his capacity as a Fox Sports analyst, accosted 69-year-old Perry Tole, who had backed his truck into a hotel's loading docks in downtown Indianapolis on Oct. 4, 2025. Tole told police and has claimed in a lawsuit that Sanchez entered the truck without permission, then physically blocked and shoved Tole from entering the truck and trying to get his phone.

Tole told police he "realized things had escalated, and he was now in physical danger, so he reached into his pocket and grabbed his pepper spray and sprayed Mr. Sanchez in the face," the affidavit said.

When Sanchez moved toward Tole after he was sprayed, Tole pulled out his knife to defend himself and stabbed Sanchez "two or three times," according to the affidavit.

Sanchez was hospitalized with stab wounds to his upper right torso, according to the affidavit. A picture of Tole that circulated online after the incident showed him in a neck brace on a hospital bed, covered in blood with a deep slash to the side of his face.

Tole told police and claimed in a civil lawsuit against Sanchez and Fox that the former broadcaster smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred prior to the fight.

"We are pleased with the constructive and professional conversations we've had with Mr. Sanchez's team," attorney Matt Golitko, who represents Tole, said in a statement to CBS News. "Our discussions have been productive and we're on a positive path toward an agreement that will allow the parties to move forward. Mr. Tole appreciates the progress we have achieved and looks forward to an amicable resolution."

Sanchez, who played in the NFL for 10 years before retiring in 2019, was let go by Fox Sports following the incident. He spent the first four years of his professional career with the New York Jets before moving on to short stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Washington.