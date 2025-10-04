Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez injured, hospitalized in Indianapolis, agent says

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was hospitalized in Indianapolis early Saturday morning, Fox Sports and his agent, Andrew Kessler, told CBS News.

Sanchez is in stable condition and recovering in a hospital in Indianapolis, his agent said.

"That is really all I know and can say," he said.

TMZ Sports reported Sanchez was stabbed.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said two adult men were involved in a "physical disturbance" around 12:30 a.m., and one man suffered from apparent stab wounds. Detectives said the two men appeared to know each other and it wasn't a random act of violence. They did not identify the victims.

The 2009 first-round draft pick played quarterback for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, among other teams.

New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013, in East Rutherford N.J. Julio Cortez / AP

Now an analyst for FOX Sports, Sanchez was in town for the Colts vs. Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium scheduled for Sunday.

"We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support," Fox News Sports said in a statement to CBS News." Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time."

Police said the case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's office for a charging decision.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.