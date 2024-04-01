Queens deli serves "The NYPD" hero to raise money for slain Det. Jonathan Diller's family

NEW YORK -- A Queens deli is serving a special sandwich to raise money for slain NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller's family.

Mario's Meats and Deli is donating $5 to Diller's family every time someone orders "The NYPD," a chicken cutlet hero with mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, sun dried peppers, arugula and balsamic glaze.

Deli owner Joe DiGangi said they've been getting calls around the clock from people wanting to order the sandwich or simply donate.

"I have two boys and a wife. Couldn't imagine my wife going through life without me being there to help," said DiGangi. "Our social media has been doing well. Let's put these followers to good use and try to do something good for the family."

Thousands attended Diller's funeral on Long Island after he was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Queens on March 25. He was with the NYPD for three years.