Marine veteran walks from Long Island to Staten Island for little girl battling cancer

A Marine Corps veteran is walking more than 100 miles from eastern Long Island to Staten Island to support a little girl battling cancer.

Jim Hickey, 64, has spent decades trekking across the country, turning his footsteps into funding for childhood cancer. He's logged thousands of miles over 40 coast-to-coast journeys.

He is a three-time cancer survivor and also lost his dad to cancer.

"I said, screw it. I gave up everything. I put on a backpack and decided to walk across America to raise awareness for a cure in memory of my dad," he said.

Hickey walks to support 7-year-old Lucy Dina

Hickey took up an extra journey from Suffolk County's Wading River to Staten Island to support 7-year-old Lucy Dina.

Lucy has been battling stage four high-risk neuroblastoma cancer since she was just months old.

Lucy Dina, 7, has been battling stage four high-risk neuroblastoma cancer since she was just months old. CBS News New York

Her mother, Laurie Del Percio, spoke about her daughter's fight.

"Watching her suffer, be uncomfortable, not want to eat anything, sleep hours and hours of the day, it's been really hard for us," she said. "She's been handling treatment really well. She's a trooper. She's very strong."

Hickey said he heard Lucy's story on Facebook.

"Lucy doesn't even know what a normal life is for a child, no kindergarten, playground, life in a hospital room," he said.

Raising money for families with mounting medical bills

Hickey is expected to complete his journey Saturday at the Curly Wolf Saloon on Staten Island. A fundraiser for Lucy will be held Sunday.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page that has already raised more than $30,000.