Mariah Carey's 2024 Christmas Time tour is coming to New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK – If all you want for Christmas is tickets to Mariah Carey's holiday tour, here's what you need to know.

The unofficial "Queen of Christmas" will embark on what she calls her biggest holiday tour to date this November. Her "Christmas Time" tour will stop in 20 cities over the course of seven weeks.

The tour wraps up in mid-December with three stops in the Tri-State Area:

the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.,

UBS Arena in Elmont, Long Island on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.,

and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Additional stops include Philadelphia, Boston and Baltimore.

How to get tickets for Mariah Carey's holiday tour

Tickets go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9. Presales will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Customers will be able to purchase up to eight tickets.

Information on ticket prices has not yet been released.

The tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of Carey's first Christmas album, "Merry Christmas," which included her hit single "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The song has continued to break records since its release in 1994, helping Carey become the first artist to hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in four different decades and earning a place in the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry.