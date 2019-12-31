Mariah Carey becomes first artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in four different decades

All Mariah Carey may want for Christmas is you, but it turns out she got something extra for the holidays this year. The pop diva has officially become the first artist to hit No.1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in four different decades, the outlet announced on Monday.

The star's beloved Christmas hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" kept its No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart for the week ending January 4, 2020 — the third week it's held the top spot. The song earned the top spot for the first time ever in December, twenty-five years after it was released on the 1994 album, "Merry Christmas."

Carey has had 18 other chart-topping hits over the past few decades, including "We Belong Together," "Always Be My Baby," and "Hero." Those songs put her just behind the Beatles, who lead the pack with 20 chart-topping songs.

.@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is officially No. 1 on the #Hot100 for a third week. As this is the first chart of the 2020s, she becomes the first artist in history to rule the chart in four separate decades: 1990s, 2000s, 2010s & 2020s. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) December 30, 2019

"Yaaaaaaaaay!!! WE. DID. IT," the icon said on Twitter on Monday, adding, "But.... what's a decade?" She later posted a video of herself and her team celebrating with champagne in front of what appeared to be a private plane.

It isn't the first time "All I Want for Christmas is You" has risen through the ranks. The tune has spent 37 weeks on the Hot 100 list in its lifetime, according to Billboard. There's a streaming spike every holiday season, which in 2018 brought the song to the No. 3 spot on Billboard's list. It also set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify that year.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" is also the first holiday-themed hit to top the Hot 100 chart since "The Chipmunk Song" in 1958.

Carey's hit isn't the only Christmas song to dominate the first chart of 2020, with Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" nabbing the No. 2 spot and "Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms taking No. 3.