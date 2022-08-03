Marcum Workplace Challenge charity run/walk held at Jones Beach State Park

WANTAGH, N.Y. -- One of Long Island's largest charity runs was held Tuesday night at Jones Beach State Park.

CBS New York and WLNY are proud media partners of the Marcum Workplace Challenge, and CBS2's Jennifer McLogan helped emcee the kick-off.

The 3.5 mile run/walk raises money for various charities.

Organizers say the event has raised more than $1 million.