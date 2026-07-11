Manhattanhenge 2026 is visible tonight in NYC. Here's the forecast and where to get the best view.

If you missed Manhattanhenge in May, your last chance to see it this year is this weekend.

The phenomenon happens when the sunset aligns with the New York City street grid.

It typically happens for two days at the end of May and two days in July.

Where to see Manhattanhenge

The American Museum of Natural History advises five locations for the best views.

14th Street

23rd Street

34th Street

42nd Street

57th Street

Museum officials say to find a spot as far east as possible that has views of New Jersey across the Hudson River.

On Saturday, the sun will appear in full, just above the horizon at 8:20 p.m. Sunday will feature a half-sun alignment at 8:21 p.m.

CBS News New York

Manhattanhenge forecast

An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Saturday evening in the New York City area. It will be more miss than hit, but be mindful of the weather if you're planning to see Manhattanhenge.

Sunday looks great and is sure to be the better half of the weekend, especially for viewing the half-sun alignment.

The Manhattanhenge Effect

The Manhattanhenge Effect happens when the sun looks like it's setting perfectly between buildings on the city's skyline.

If you miss Sunday's viewing, you'll have to wait until 2027 for the next event.

Manhattanhenge as seen from 23rd Street in Manhattan on May 28, 2026 Mike Golembo

Pictures from May

Crowds of people gathered in Times Square to take pictures during the spectacle on May 28 and 29. People stopped in their tracks along 42nd Street to capture the moment in photos.

People take pictures during a Manhattanhenge sunset along 42nd Street in Times Square. Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

New Yorkers gather on 42nd Street near Times Square to see the "Manhattanhenge" solar spectacle. Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images



