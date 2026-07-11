Manhattanhenge 2026 is visible tonight in NYC. Here's the forecast and where to get the best view.
If you missed Manhattanhenge in May, your last chance to see it this year is this weekend.
The phenomenon happens when the sunset aligns with the New York City street grid.
It typically happens for two days at the end of May and two days in July.
Where to see Manhattanhenge
The American Museum of Natural History advises five locations for the best views.
- 14th Street
- 23rd Street
- 34th Street
- 42nd Street
- 57th Street
Museum officials say to find a spot as far east as possible that has views of New Jersey across the Hudson River.
On Saturday, the sun will appear in full, just above the horizon at 8:20 p.m. Sunday will feature a half-sun alignment at 8:21 p.m.
Manhattanhenge forecast
An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Saturday evening in the New York City area. It will be more miss than hit, but be mindful of the weather if you're planning to see Manhattanhenge.
Sunday looks great and is sure to be the better half of the weekend, especially for viewing the half-sun alignment.
The Manhattanhenge Effect
The Manhattanhenge Effect happens when the sun looks like it's setting perfectly between buildings on the city's skyline.
If you miss Sunday's viewing, you'll have to wait until 2027 for the next event.
Pictures from May
Crowds of people gathered in Times Square to take pictures during the spectacle on May 28 and 29. People stopped in their tracks along 42nd Street to capture the moment in photos.