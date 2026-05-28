Manhattanhenge 2026 will be visible across NYC. Here's the forecast and where to get the best views.

Manhattanhenge, a phenomenon when the sunset aligns with the New York City grid, is happening for the first time this year on Thursday.

It typically happens for two days at the end of May and two days in July.

Where to see Manhattanhenge

The American Museum of Natural History advises five locations for the best views.

14th Street

23rd Street

34th Street

42nd Street

57th Street

Museum officials say to find a spot as far east as possible that has views of New Jersey across the Hudson River.

On Thursday, half the sun will be above the grid at 8:14 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will appear in full, just above the horizon at 8:13 p.m.

What is Manhattanhenge?

The Manhattanhenge Effect happens when the sun looks like it's setting perfectly between buildings on the city's skyline.

People stop to watch the sunset along 42nd Street in Times Square the day before "Manhattanhenge" on July 11, 2024 in New York City. Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

If you miss Thursday or Friday's viewing, you'll have to wait until July 11 or 12 for the next event.

Thursday's Manhattanhenge forecast

It will be a mostly clear night with highs in the 60s around sunset, making it the perfect day to go outside and see the spectacle.

Sunset is around 8:18 p.m., so make sure to head to your viewing spot before then.