It's the final weekend to enjoy NYC Summer Streets in Manhattan

It's the final weekend for New Yorkers in Manhattan to enjoy a car-free Saturday for New York City Summer Streets.

Festivities and free family-friendly activities will be taking place from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. from the Brooklyn Bridge up to Inwood.

This year's Summer Streets season wraps up in Brooklyn and the Bronx on Aug. 22. It started off in Queens and on Staten Island on July 25, then returned to Manhattan for the first three weekends of August.

NYC Summer Streets forecast

Once again, haze from wildfires burning in western portions of Canada and the U.S. have infiltrated skies throughout the Tri-State Area. While the smoke and campfire scent are not likely to reach the ground levels, haze will linger for the next few days.

CBS News New York

Despite the haze, Saturday is looking quite nice, with low humidity, sunshine, and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Manhattan street closures for Aug. 15

Parking along the Summer Streets route is restricted from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Due to the Brooklyn Bridge closure, drivers heading into Manhattan will be diverted from Centre Street Exit to either FDR Drive or the Park Row South Exits. All Brooklyn-bound entrances to the bridge will remain accessible, including Chambers Street, Park Row North, Pearl Street and the FDR Drive.

MTA buses will be rerouted. Signs will be posted at affected stops, and more information is available at mta.info.

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the DOT:

Area bounded by East 8th Street on the North, Park Row on the South, Cooper Square / Bowery / Chatham Square / Park Row on the East, and Broadway on the West (All Inclusive)

Area bounded by 59th Street on the North, 23rd Street on the South, 5th Avenue on the East, and 6th Avenue on the West (All Inclusive)

Area bounded by East 116th Street on the North, East 8th Street on the South, 3rd Avenue on the East, and 5th Avenue on the West (All Inclusive)

Area bounded by East 125th Street on the North, Central Park North on the South, Lenox Avenue on the East, and Frederick Douglass Boulevard on the West (All Inclusive)

Brooklyn Bridge

Manhattan Bridge

Chambers Street between West Street and Centre Street

Reade Street (entire length)

Worth Street (entire length)

Leonard Street (entire length)

Canal Street (entire length)

Broome Street between Chrystie Street and Hudson Street

East Houston Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery

8th Street between 6th Avenue and Avenue A

9th Street between 6th Avenue and Avenue A

10th Street between 6th Avenue and Avenue A

14th Street (entire length)

23rd Street (entire length)

30th Street (entire length)

31st Street between 8th Avenue and 2nd Avenue

34th Street (entire length)

35th Street between 8th Avenue and 1st Avenue

East 36th Street between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue

East 37th Street between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue

42nd Street (entire length)

East 49th Street between 3rd Avenue and FDR Drive

East 50th Street between 3rd Avenue and Beekman Place

East 53rd Street between 3rd Avenue and Sutton Place South

East 54th Street between 3rd Avenue and Sutton Place South

57th Street (entire length)

East 59th Street between 3rd Avenue and York Avec

East 60th Street between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue

65th Street (entire length)

66th Street (entire length)

West 72nd Street between Riverside Drive and Columbus Avenue

East 72nd Street between 3rd Avenue and York Avenue

East 76th Street between 3rd Avenue and York Avenue

East 77th Street between 3rd Avenue and York Avenue

East 78th Street between 3rd Avenue and FDR Drive

East 79th Street between 3rd Avenue and FDR Drive

West 81st Street between Riverside Drive and Central Park West/ 79th Street Transverse

West 81st Street Transverse/79th Street Transverse

East 84th Street between 3rd Avenue and East End Avenue

East 85th Street between 3rd Avenue and East End Avenue

West 86th Street between Riverside Drive and Central Park West/West 86th Street Transverse

86th Street Transverse

East 86th Street between 3rd Avenue and East End Avenue

96th Street (entire length)

97th Street between (entire length)

East 102nd Street between 3rd Avenue and FDR Drive

East 106th Street between 3rd Avenue and FDR Drive

110th Street/Central Park North/Tito Puente Way (entire length)

West 120th Street between Riverside Drive and Morningside Drive

West 123rd Street between Broadway and Mount Morris Park West

125 Street/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard (entire length)

West 135th Street between Riverside Drive and Saint Nicholas Terrace

West 141st Street between Riverside Drive and Lenox Avenue/Malcom X Boulevard

West 145th Street between Riverside Drive and West 145th Street Bridge/Harlem River Swing Bridge

West 150th Street between Riverside Drive and Edgecombe Avenue

West 155th Street (entire length)

West 165th Street between Riverside Drive and Edgecombe Avenue

West 168th Street (entire length)

West 171st Street (entire length)

West 178th Street (entire length)

West 179th Street (entire length)

West 181st Street (entire length)

York Avenue (entire length)

Amsterdam Avenue (entire length)

Riverside Drive (entire length)

Bennett Avenue/Nagle Avenue (entire length)

Route:

Centre Street/Federal Plaza between Brooklyn Bridge Exit and Worth Street

Lafayette Street between Worth Street and 4th Avenue/East 9th Street

4th Avenue between East 9th Street and East 14th Street

Union Square East between East 14th Street and East 17th Street

Park Avenue South between East 17th Street and East 32nd Street

Park Avenue between East 32nd Street and East 110th Street (Including the viaduct between East 40th Street and East 46th Street)

110th Street/Tito Puente Way/Central Park North/Cathedral Parkway between Duke Ellington/Frawley Circle and Broadway

Broadway between West 108th Street and Dyckman Street

Kenmare Street between Lafayette Street and Cleveland Place

Cleveland Place between Kenmare Street and Lafayette Street/Spring Street

Duke Ellington/Frawley Circle

Federick Douglass Circle

Rest Stops:

Centre Street between Duane Street and Worth Street

Astor Place between Broadway and Lafayette Street

4th Avenue between East 9th Street and East 8th Street/Astor Place

East 26th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 27th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

Park Avenue between East 40th Street and East 41st Street

East 52nd Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 53rd Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 109th Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue

Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard between Central Park North and West 113th Street

Broadway between West 125th Street and West 126th Street

West 159th Street between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue

West 175th Street between Broadway and Wadsworth Avenue

Dyckman Street between Broadway and Henshaw Street

Broadway between Dyckman Street and Arden Street

Thayer Street between Broadway and Sherman Avenue

Miscellaneous: