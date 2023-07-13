MTA Traffic Mobility Review Board to meet next week to figure out how much congestion pricing tolls will cost

Exclusive: How much will congestion pricing really cost drivers?

Exclusive: How much will congestion pricing really cost drivers?

NEW YORK -- A panel will meet next week to start figuring out how much congestion pricing will cost drivers in Manhattan.

Out of over 20 million people who live in the Tri-State Area, the nearly 1.3 million who drive into Manhattan's central business district every day will feel the sting of congestion pricing, according to the MTA.

The loudest naysayers come from New Jersey.

"All I care about is if one nurse can't afford to come to work to help treat somebody because of this $5,000 a year, $23 a day congestion tax. That's too much for me," said Rep. Josh Gottheimer.

Gottheimer will certainly be among the loudest voices when the MTA's Traffic Mobility Review Board meets to begin setting the rates drivers will pay to enter Manhattan below 60th Street. He wants New Jersey residents to be given a free ride into Manhattan, but it's going to be a tug of war.

MTA officials are considering some type of credit, but sources told CBS New York it probably wont equal the entire toll.

Here's why: most New Jerseyans don't drive into Manhattan. Almost 83 percent, or just over 186,000, take mass transit, according to an environmental assessment done for the MTA. About 17 percent, or 38,600, drive.

The Traffic Mobility Review Board will be asked to consider a lot of exemptions, especially for those who already pay a bridge or tunnel toll.

The numbers could be staggering:

19,800 commuters drive from Long Island, 20 percent of the total who drive into the Central Business District.

18,800 drive from Westchester County and the Hudson Valley, 22 percent.

3,100 drive from Connecticut, 11.8 percent.

62,400 New York City residents commute by car, 7.5 percent.

MTA Chair Janno Lieber said some forgiveness is being considered for those who take the four tunnels that empty into the Central Business District (Holland, Lincoln, Brooklyn-Battery and Queens-Midtown).

"It's actually an idea we have specifically studied," said Lieber.

Gottheimer said he's prepared to sue. He also wants the MTA to spend money to deal with the extra pollution expected in New Jersey once congestion pricing starts.

"The real issue is what are they going to do to address the problems they're causing with this congestion tax," said Gottheimer.

Congestion pricing isn't upsetting just New Jersey drivers. Some Staten Island drivers already pay two tolls.

Officials hope to develop a tolling plan by the fall.