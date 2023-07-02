Watch CBS News
Congestion pricing plan approved by feds unfairly targets New Jersey drivers, Rep. Josh Gottheimer says on "The Point"

By Marcia Kramer

Rep. Josh Gottheimer says congestion pricing unfairly targets New Jersey drivers
Congestion pricing is a tale of two states.

In New York, officials celebrated getting a green light from the feds. But in New Jersey, officials are busy trying to figure out how to put up a stop sign

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer says congestion pricing is driving him crazy. But has he given up the fight after the feds said the plan can go ahead since there will be no significant impact on the environment?

Love it or hate it, it's summer in New York City. Of course, New Yorkers have strong opinions. 

In a conversation only on CBS News New York, Marcia Kramer asks Gottheimer if he might run for governor and if the SALT deduction is ever coming back. 

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.   

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 12:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

