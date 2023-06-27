Congestion pricing coming to NYC after Federal Highway Administration signs off

NEW YORK - Congestion pricing is set to become a reality for drivers coming into Manhattan's Central Business District.

The Federal Highway Administration has cleared the way for the city to implement the controversial plan.

This federal approval was the final hurdle in allowing the MTA to move ahead with rolling out congestion pricing. This means drivers will be charged a fee when they go below 60th Street or enter what's called the Central Business District.

The MTA hasn't set a fee scale yet, but a report it released last summer shows one proposal under review would charge $23 during rush hours and $17 for off-peak hours.

The MTA said the goal is to reduce traffic, pollution and fund improvements to mass transit. But, as expected, it's getting pushback from some New Yorkers and those on the other side of the Hudson, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. We've learned he's hired two lawyers to explore legal options to reverse course on this decision.

Earlier this month, the MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber told CBS New York's Marcia Kramer that everyone benefits from congestion pricing.

"The bottom line, it's going to be better for everybody," Lieber said. "It's going to be better for the people who do have to diver into the CBD if it's easier to get around. So there's going to be a net benefit to everybody."

The next steps include the installation of the tolling system itself and the decision on what fees will be charged, and when.

The fee structure will be set by a mobility panel, which will include decisions about exemptions and whether the price will be determined by the time of day.

The MTA chair told CBS New York recently that one topic under consideration is charging less to New Jersey drivers who use the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels. This would also go for New York drivers who use the Brooklyn Battery and Queens Midtown Tunnels.