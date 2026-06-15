ICE agent reportedly struck by vehicle, opens fire in New Jersey, police say

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was reportedly struck by a vehicle and then opened fire in New Jersey Monday morning, Stafford Township police said.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in Manahawkin, which is located about 36 miles north of Atlantic City.

Stafford Township Police say they were notified that the ICE agent was attempting to apprehend someone. The person was fleeing in a vehicle on Mermaid Drive and then struck the ICE agent, according Stafford Township Police. The ICE agent then opened fire at the vehicle, and reportedly struck it.

The person was able to drive away and has not yet been located. It's not clear if that person was injured.

CBS News New York

The ICE agent did suffer injuries, according to Stafford Township Police, although the extent of the injuries wasn't immediately known.

Video from the scene shows a substantial law enforcement response, and the crime scene taped off. At least three yellow evidence markers that frequently denote spent shell casings could be seen.

Evidence markers after an ICE agent was reportedly struck by a vehicle while attempting to make an apprehension on June 15, 2026 in Manahawkin, N.J. That agent then reportedly opened fire. CBS News New York

Stafford Township Police say they were not directly involved in the incident, but have since responded to help direct traffic in the area and secure the crime scene.

Stafford Township Police say there's "no reason to believe there is any concern for the public's safety."

CBS News New York has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE for more information.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.