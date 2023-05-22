Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Man wanted for shoving woman into subway

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NYPD searches for suspect in Harlem subway slashing
NYPD searches for suspect in Harlem subway slashing 00:24

NEW YORK - A woman is in critical condition after being shoved into a subway car.

According to the NYPD, it happened just after 6 a.m. Sunday at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street Station. Police said a man walked up behind her and shoved her head into the E train as it was leaving the station. 

She suffered lacerations to her head and spinal injuries, police said. 

They say the man who shoved her took off, and was last seen heading to the Second Avenue exit of the station. 

On Monday, police released a photo of the suspect. 

1339-23-assault-19-pct-photo.jpg
NYPD

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on May 22, 2023 / 9:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.