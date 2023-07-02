Man slashed in altercation on subway platform at Union Square station

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two suspects accused of slashing a man during a fight on a subway platform in Manhattan.

It happened at the Union Square station at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police said it started when a 28-year-old man got into an altercation with two other men on the L train platform.

The suspects boarded a southbound train and the victim ran upstairs for help after he was slashed, police said.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate a handful of other violent crimes over the weekend.

Witnesses in the Bronx said a man fired shots as he chased a man on East 156th Street on Saturday afternoon. A woman on a bus was shot and two other passengers were injured as a result.

"He started shooting at him, like one after the other, bam, bam, bam. Like five or six shots," said Mirtala Alvarez, who lives in the Melrose neighborhood.

Police said the bullets hit a Bx4 bus driving by. A 57-year-old woman on board was grazed and taken to the hospital. Two 67-year-old passengers were hurt by shattered glass.

"I saw a lady clutching her shoulder and there was one or two persons standing over her trying to give her first aid or something," a street vendor said.

A few hours later, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at Riverbank State Park in Upper Manhattan.

"There was blood coming out from underneath him. I immediately got on the phone, called 911. We observed a gunshot wound to his right side, upper chest. We started doing chest compressions," said witness Clark Pena.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene and said they're looking for a man in his 20s who ran toward the West 154th Street park entrance.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the cases.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.