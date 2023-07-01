3 bus riders injured in shooting in the Bronx, officials say

2 women on MTA bus struck by stray bullets in the Bronx, police say

NEW YORK -- Three women riding an MTA bus were injured in a shooting in the Bronx on Saturday, officials say.

According to witnesses, it all started with an altercation between two men on East 156th Street in the Melrose section just after 3:30 p.m.

One man allegedly opened fire on another man, who ran towards Tinton Avenue and East 156th Street.

Bullets flew into a Bx4 bus that was traveling along Westchester Avenue.

Police say a 57-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet, and two 67-year-old women were injured by flying window glass.

All three women were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey released a statement saying in part, "This is another reminder that gun violence has no place in this or any city, that it can victimize innocent bystanders, and we are grateful no bus passengers appear to have been seriously hurt."

Police are searching for the gunman.