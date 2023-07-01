Watch CBS News
Local News

3 bus riders injured in shooting in the Bronx, officials say

By Alecia Reid

/ CBS New York

2 women on MTA bus struck by stray bullets in the Bronx, police say
2 women on MTA bus struck by stray bullets in the Bronx, police say 02:05

NEW YORK -- Three women riding an MTA bus were injured in a shooting in the Bronx on Saturday, officials say.

According to witnesses, it all started with an altercation between two men on East 156th Street in the Melrose section just after 3:30 p.m.

One man allegedly opened fire on another man, who ran towards Tinton Avenue and East 156th Street.

Bullets flew into a Bx4 bus that was traveling along Westchester Avenue.

Police say a 57-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet, and two 67-year-old women were injured by flying window glass.

All three women were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey released a statement saying in part, "This is another reminder that gun violence has no place in this or any city, that it can victimize innocent bystanders, and we are grateful no bus passengers appear to have been seriously hurt."

Police are searching for the gunman.

Alecia Reid
alecia-reid-big-2022.png

Alecia Reid is an award winning, Emmy nominated reporter for CBS New York. She is a sustainability & social justice advocate; passionate about giving a voice to people who may not otherwise be able to tell their stories.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 6:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.