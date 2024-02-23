Man shot and killed on the subway in the Bronx, police say

NEW YORK - A man was shot and killed early Friday morning on the subway in the Bronx, police say.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m. on a southbound D train near the 182nd-183rd Street station in Fordham Heights.

Police said the 45-year-old victim was shot in the chest. He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there's no word on a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.