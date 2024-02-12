1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Bronx subway station; Watch live coverage

NEW YORK - One person has died after six people were shot on a subway platform in the Bronx.

It happened at around 4:37 p.m. Monday at the Mount Eden subway station at Jerome Avenue.

Police say four men and two women were shot on the 4 train platform. According to the fire department, four of the five people have serious injuries and one minor. All are expected to survive.

The injured were rushed to area hospitals.

The search is on for the shooter. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police are expected to share more details about the incident in a news conference at the scene shortly. We'll bring that to you live on CBS News New York.

Video from the scene showed numerous police and emergency personnel at the station.

Chopper 2 is checking out a report of a shooting in the Bronx.

Trains were still running but were bypassing the station in both directions. Northbound trains are using the express track from 149th Street-Grand Concourse to Burnside Avenue.

Authorities urged people to avoid the area, saying they should expect mass transit disruptions, delays and road closures as the investigation continues.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.