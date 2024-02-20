71-year-old man attacked and robbed in the subway

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for two people who attacked and robbed a 71-year-old man in the subway.

Investigators say it happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

A man and a woman approached the victim at the southbound A train platform at Broadway and West 207th Street and asked the man to unlock his phone. When he refused, they pushed him to the ground and took his phone.

The victim has injuries to his face but is expected to be OK.

The incident is just one of several recent crimes in the New York City subway. Data shows that crime in the subway is up 22% since the start of the year, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.