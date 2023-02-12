Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man shot and killed at Harlem smoke shop

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An argument inside a Harlem smoke shop led to a deadly shooting overnight Saturday, NYPD said. 

It happened inside a shop on West 125th Street near Fifth Avenue at around 10 p.m.

According to police, a man in his 30s was rushed to Harlem Hospital and pronounced dead. Investigators said two suspects fled the scene in a blue SUV. 

About 30 minutes later, a woman was shot on East 125th Street near Second Avenue. She was expected to survive. 

Police did not believe the shootings were connected. 

So far, no arrests have been made in either case. 

February 12, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

