Man found on Queens subway tracks dies from injuries, but police say he fell

A man who was found on subway tracks in Queens has died from his injuries, according to his family.

David Williams, 67, was found unconscious and unresponsive Friday afternoon at the Parsons Boulevard subway station in Jamaica. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

His family says he suffered a fractured skull and died over the weekend.

The victim's wife told CBS News New York she initially believed her husband had been pushed, but police sources say video shows there was no one around him at the time of the incident.

Police say Williams fell onto the tracks and bystanders helped him up. The incident is not being investigated as a crime.

Nearly one year ago, Williams survived a brutal assault at the 59th Street-Lexington Avenue subway station.

He spoke to CBS News New York at the time, saying a stranger walked up to him and punched him in the face. Williams suffered a broken jaw in that incident. He said he had also been robbed on train platforms in the past.