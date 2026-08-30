Man brutally attacked on 2 different NYC subway platforms inside a year, wife says

A man who survived a brutal subway attack in New York City nearly a year ago was back in the hospital on Sunday night -- this time after being found badly injured on the tracks in Queens.

The victim's wife said she is convinced this time that he was pushed.

Victim found at Queens subway station with fractured skull

For Romina Williams, it is a nightmare she cannot believe she's living through again. Her husband, 67-year-old David Williams, is in intensive care with a fractured skull and is on a ventilator after being found badly injured on the tracks at the Parsons Boulevard subway station at Hillside Avenue in Jamaica at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

She said there's no chance he fell onto the tracks because he's very cautious.

"The back of his head had hit the rail. So what I think is that someone pushed him," Romina Williams said.

David Williams. CBS News New York

She said her husband, who is a musician, was heading home from a recording studio when police called her with the devastating news. She said he had hundreds of dollars in cash on him, but it was missing when he was found.

"When they gave me his belongings, the money was not there. So, he was probably robbed," Romina Williams said, adding he was carrying around $500.

Police are investigating. So far, they have not said David Williams was pushed or that he was the victim of a robbery. His wife is now asking investigators to review the surveillance cameras at the station.

"They have the footage, so the footage from the platform, it can tell what happened," Romina Williams said.

Wife says husband was attacked in NYC station on Sept. 2, 2025

For Romina Williams, the timing is difficult to understand. She said she witnessed someone viciously attack her husband on the 59th Street/Lexington Avenue subway station platform on Sept. 2, 2025. At the time, David Williams spoke exclusively with CBS News New York from his hospital bed, where he was getting ready for surgery to repair his broken jaw.

"I have two fractures. I have a fracture here, rather, and a clean break here," he said at the time.

Romina Williams now says her focus is her husband's health, while she waits for investigators to determine how he ended up on the tracks.

"This is an epidemic that we are suffering in New York City, that the platforms are unattended," she said. "I feel that we are living in in a time that there is no respect for life."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.