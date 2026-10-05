Man killed, 2 injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run crash, police say

A man was killed after a hit-and-run crash sent his car off the road early Monday morning in Brooklyn, police said.

Officers responded just after midnight on Ocean Parkway near Avenue S. They said a black Audi hit the 64-year-old's Toyota Camry from behind, sending it spinning into a RAV4.

The Camry and RAV4 veered off the road and crashed into trees. The Camry driver was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, according to police.

A 39-year-old passenger riding in the back seat with him survived with neck and back injuries. The RAV4 driver had minor injuries, officers said.

Police said the unidentified driver of the Audi left the scene.

Video showed the Audi with its airbags deployed and no license plates. The Camry and RAV4, which were rideshare vehicles, were also destroyed, with the front of both cars mangled.

One witness said there may have been at least five people inside that car and said one of them may have removed those plates before leaving and getting into another vehicle. Police have not confirmed that information.

Officers are still searching for the driver of the Audi. No arrests have been made.