Man with hatchet terrorizing neighbors in Bronx apartment building, residents say

Bronx tenants say they're being terrorized by a neighbor armed with a hatchet at all hours of the day.

Several incidents were caught on camera.

Videos show neighbor with hatchet

Some residents at an apartment building on East 214th Street say they're constantly looking over their shoulders.

Leonia Clemente says she feels like a prisoner in her own home.

"Honestly, it's torture. Every day is something new. We can't come in and out of the hallways," she said. "I'm constantly being attacked. I have an order of protection against this man. He's still constantly attacking me with the order of protection."

"He'll come out with a weapon. He'll wave it at you," neighbor Alexandra Reina said. "We're not safe in the building. He walks around naked. We got children that live in the building."

Residents shared videos with CBS News New York showing their neighbor at all hours of the day and night, at times wearing a wig, knocking on their doors, breaking their doorbell cameras and waving a hatchet at their doorsteps.

Bronx tenants say they're being terrorized by a neighbor armed with a hatchet at all hours of the day. Photo provided

Zahara Cardwell described what she's been going through as "pure hell."

"He threatened me last year, actually, where I actually had to get an order of protection on him because he pulled a hatchet on me," she said.

Management trying to evict tenant

Neighbors claim he also intentionally left gas burners on, forcing fire crews to shut off gas in the entire building.

According to police, the 28-year old was arrested twice in April for criminal mischief after breaking a neighbor's front door camera and for menacing after swinging a metal rail at another neighbor.

Clemente said she would feel safer in the building if he was gone.

"So we can sleep at night," she said. "It's very scary because I have kids, you know, I have a granddaughter."

CBS News New York reached out to building management. We're told they're in the process of evicting that tenant. Court proceedings began last year.