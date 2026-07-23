New video shows man igniting fireworks, lighting NYC federal building on fire

New security camera footage shows the moments a man set off fireworks, shot an airsoft gun and lit the outside of a federal building in Manhattan on fire.

The incident happened Monday morning outside 26 Federal Plaza, which houses dozens of federal agencies, including the FBI, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Video released by the Southern District of New York allegedly shows a man outside the building with a cart full of items. He is first seen sifting through a bag outside the building. You can see the moment he takes a lighter and ignites something inside before smoke starts pouring out.

Video footage shows multiple fireworks going off in front of 26 Federal Plaza on July 20, 2026. SDNY

Fireworks immediately start launching out of the bag, going in all different directions. Two people are seen ducking as they walk on the sidewalk. They are seen running away as the man starts shooting a gun, which was later identified as an airsoft gun, according to police.

The man puts down the gun and takes out what prosecutors said is a canister full of gasoline from the cart. He walks over to the steps leading into the building and dumps out the contents. Huge flames immediately erupt as the man jogs back to the cart.

He is then seen throwing what's described by law enforcement as a box of fireworks. Then, he is taken down to the ground by security personnel as other law enforcement arrives.

Army veteran arrested

Andrew Arrabaca, 43, was identified as the suspect, according to the FBI and NYPD. He is a U.S. Army veteran from Poughkeepsie with an address in Harlem.

Arrabaca served in the regular Army from July 2001 to July 2004 and in the Army National Guard-New York from July 2004 to July 2005. He had no deployments and left the Army in the rank of specialist, according to an army spokesperson.

FBI New York Assistant Director James Barnacle said Arrabaca had numerous weapons in his cart, including a machete, knives and axes.

His car had the slogan "ICE off our streets" written on it," according to Barnacle.

"He is an anti-American, anti-government extremist," Barnacle said Monday.

In a post-arrest interview, prosecutors said that Arrabaca told them he was motivated by anti-government beliefs. He said government authorities were unlawfully harming people, he wished to cause destruction to the building, and was aware people could be hurt, according to law enforcement.

"Quite clearly ill"

Arrabaca was in court Tuesday for a hearing on the criminal complaint. He has been charged with arson.

The judge ordered Arrabaca to be detained and evaluated at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

"This is someone who served our country and is quite clearly ill," the judge said.

The defense argued for his release, saying he should be evaluated and treated at a Veterans Affairs facility. They said he has no prior criminal history and was only trying to damage property.

But the judge said it's not clear that Arrabaca would comply with treatment.