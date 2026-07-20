Explosion outside New York federal building in Manhattan apparently caused by fireworks, sources say

An incendiary device went off outside a federal building in Lower Manhattan Monday morning, and a suspect has been taken into custody, the FBI said. The FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident.

The incident happened outside 26 Federal Plaza, a building that houses dozens of agencies including the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The sound of an explosion had authorities running to the steps leading into the building. They found a man with an airsoft rifle, carbon dioxide cartridges, halogen lighting and a helmet, multiple law enforcement sources said.

Preliminary information indicates fireworks in a garbage can exploded, senior security sources told CBS News. The fire department responded to put out flames, and a man was taken into custody.

According to authorities, the assault was an anti-ICE attack.

Heavy smoke was seen outside 26 Federal Plaza after an explosion caused by fireworks, sources said. CBS News New York

The suspect was carrying two types of guns that appeared to be realistic-looking BB guns or airsoft guns, according to preliminary information. One of the two was some type of long gun carried in a grocery cart, law enforcement sources told CBS News.

The sources said an initial review found no shots were fired.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke in front of the building and law enforcement arresting a man.

Police said people should expect traffic delays, mass transit disruptions and road closures near Worth Street and Lafayette Street. They are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.