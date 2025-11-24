Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally stabbed near NYC's Times Square

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

A man is dead after being stabbed in Midtown Manhattan. 

It happened just after 1 a.m. at West 49th Street and Seventh Avenue, near Times Square. 

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times in the back and side. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

midtown-fatal-stabbing-wcbsfvlq-hi-res-still-00-00-1801.jpg
A man was stabbed to death at 49th and 7th Avenue on Nov. 24, 2025.  CBS News New York

Sources tell CBS News New York police are looking for three suspects, one of whom was wearing a purple hoodie. 

So far, there have been no arrests. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue