Man fatally stabbed near NYC's Times Square

A man is dead after being stabbed in Midtown Manhattan.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at West 49th Street and Seventh Avenue, near Times Square.

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times in the back and side. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sources tell CBS News New York police are looking for three suspects, one of whom was wearing a purple hoodie.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.