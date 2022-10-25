Man dies after being dragged by subway train in New York City

Police: N.J. man dies after being dragged by subway train Police: N.J. man dies after being dragged by subway train 00:19

A 20-year-old man from New Jersey died Monday after being dragged by a subway train in New York City, CBS New York reported.

Police said either the man's clothes or backpack got stuck in the door of a southbound No. 1 train at the Columbus Circle subway station just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

"While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement. "A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety."

The death comes just days after a man was shoved in front of a New York City subway train on Friday, suffering a broken collar bone.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced last month that New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority would install security cameras across the city's entire fleet of subway cars in an attempt to enhance safety.