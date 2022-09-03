Watch CBS News
Police: Man struck with piece of wood, bitten in Brooklyn subway station robbery

By CBS New York Team

Surveillance photo of a suspect in a Brooklyn subway station robbery
Police are trying to find the suspect in a violent robbery at a Brooklyn subway station. It happened on Aug. 20, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police say a man was hit with a piece of wood and bitten during a robbery at a Brooklyn subway station.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue subway station in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was walking down the mezzanine level when someone approached him and hit him in the head and back with a piece of wood.

The suspect then allegedly bit the man on his arm before grabbing his cellphone and running off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

