Man, apparently high on crystal meth, accused of 4 unprovoked assaults in 30 minutes on the Upper East Side
NEW YORK - Police have arrested a man they say was behind four random assaults on the Upper East Side Thursday.
According to the NYPD, the first attack took place just after 8 a.m. on 96th Street and Second Avenue. They say the suspect punched a man, knocking him out, in an unprovoked attack.
Police then say the suspect walked to 99th Street and Second Avenue where he confronted a man and woman walking together. The suspect hit the man over the head with a glass bottle, and then used the sharp remains of the bottle to cut the woman on the forehead.
Police say the same suspect attacked a fourth person on 92nd Street between First and York Avenues, punching a man and attempting to throttle him.
The suspect was arrested at the site of that attack at 8:32 a.m.
Police found what they think is crystal meth on him. He faces assault and drug possession charges.
All of the victims are said to be in stable condition.
