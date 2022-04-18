Man, apparently high on crystal meth, accused of 4 unprovoked assaults in 30 minutes on the Upper East Side

NEW YORK - Police have arrested a man they say was behind four random assaults on the Upper East Side Thursday.

According to the NYPD, the first attack took place just after 8 a.m. on 96th Street and Second Avenue. They say the suspect punched a man, knocking him out, in an unprovoked attack.

Police then say the suspect walked to 99th Street and Second Avenue where he confronted a man and woman walking together. The suspect hit the man over the head with a glass bottle, and then used the sharp remains of the bottle to cut the woman on the forehead.

Police say the same suspect attacked a fourth person on 92nd Street between First and York Avenues, punching a man and attempting to throttle him.

The suspect was arrested at the site of that attack at 8:32 a.m.

Police found what they think is crystal meth on him. He faces assault and drug possession charges.

All of the victims are said to be in stable condition.