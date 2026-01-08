Viral confrontation at "Mamma Mia!" on Broadway sparks theater etiquette discussion

Video of an angry confrontation during intermission at a recent performance of "Mamma Mia!" on Broadway is going viral on social media.

In the video, a man is seen yelling at fellow audience members for being disruptive throughout the show's first act.

The confrontation is sparking a conversation about theater etiquette.

Video shows theatergoer calling security on fellow audience members

Witness Derek Kahle of Kips Bay took the video Saturday that's since gotten millions of views.

"I've never heard a whole theater get silenced like that, that quickly," Kahle said.

The video shows a man call security on a group of women sitting behind him in orchestra seats at the Winter Garden Theatre.

"Because this whole section knows they've been loud and obnoxious. Now they want to use profanity in front of my nieces," the man says.

An individual who appears to be a security guard approaches the man, who then says, "I'm so sorry. Once you start messing with my teenage nieces, then I got an issue with that."

As he continues talking to the security guard, one of the women sitting behind him says, "We were just singing a song."

Women leave performance after being accused of disruptive behavior

Witness Amy Cannella was sitting a few seats down from the women and says their behavior during the show was distracting.

"They were singing along rather loudly, getting a little rambunctious," Cannella said.

Actress Carly Sakolove, who plays "Rosie" in the musical, even commented on Kahle's post, saying, "I could hear these women singing during "Money, Money" while I was onstage. Unreal!"

Cannella said the interaction between the man and the women began before the video started.

"They were asked nicely by this man, at first, to please stop," she said. "They responded back with some expletives, not a very nice response."

Cannella said the man walked away to call security, and she then saw one of the women wave her hands over the heads of the man's nieces.

She said after speaking with the man, security spoke to the group of women separately.

"We saw the woman come back and say something, you know, 'Oh, we have to leave. Apparently we have to leave because we were singing,'" Cannella said. "The man returns to his seat, very apologetic."

The women then left before the musical's second act began.

Did the man go too far, or was his anger justified?

Kahle posted a survey on social media, asking whether the man's reaction to the disruptive behavior was justified. It received nearly 19,000 responses, with 55% voting for "Dude yelling is in the right" and 45% voting for "He should probably chill."

People who spoke to CBS News New York in the Theater District were split, as well.

"Just be a decent human being. There's no reason to ever yell at somebody for being too loud. Just take it in stride," said Gabe Max, a tourist from Australia.

Others say audiences are paying to see a show, not attend a singalong.

"Have fun, but if you're overdoing it, then I guess that's reasonable," said Daniela Valazquez, of Galloway, New Jersey.

CBS News New York reached out to the production company for "Mamma Mia!" for comment and has not heard back.