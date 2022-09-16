Mamaroneck police using QR codes to survey public about interactions with officers

Mamaroneck Police ask for feedback: Scan a QR code to rate an officer

Mamaroneck Police ask for feedback: Scan a QR code to rate an officer

MAMARONECK, N.Y. -- A suburban police department is using innovative technology to get feedback on its officers. It's as simple as scanning a code, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Friday.

On Mamaroneck Avenue, you can use a QR code to apply for a fast food job, download a parking app, view a menu at any number of popular restaurants - and rate a police officer.

"All of our officers have received training in procedural justice. So this tool basically lets us assess that they are using that training that they received," said Mamaroneck Police Chief Sandra DiRuzza.

DiRuzza said the "Guardian Score" is part of ongoing efforts to improve relationships between police and the community.

"It's anonymous. So any interactions that a citizen has with an officer, they can go ahead and fill out the survey and we'll get that information back in real time," said DiRuzza.

After traffic stops or service calls, cops will hand out cards. The QR code will take citizens to a website to fill out the survey.

"It asks about the officer's professionalism, it asks if they were treated fairly, it asks about did the officer explain next steps," said DiRuzza.

QR codes have been around for years, but only a handful of police departments are using them this way. The Village of Mamaroneck is the first in New York to do so.

Reaction to the QR code program from locals a visitors were mixed.

"They'll definitely, like, change up their ways of being more police than what they already are," said Jaden Manker.

"I think the cops kind of have a hard enough job as it is," said Shipe Acevedo.

"I think there should be some sort of system other than walking into the department and saying how well that contact with that officer went," said Lou Acevedo.

The QR code program goes all the way to the top. DiRuzza was carrying the cards, too.