Mamaroneck first responders hailed for house fire rescues

Dramatic bodycam footage captures the heart-pounding rescue of fire victims Monday night in Mamaroneck.

The fire took place on Lester Avenue near Hillside Avenue. The raging fire destroyed property and endangered lives.

First responders battled heat and height to pull victims to safety. Body camera footage released by Mamaroneck Police shows brave and quick-thinking first responders at work.

"They were on the money, like an oiled machine. Fantastic. Worked in conjunction with the fire department. What a team. I was so impressed," Mamaroneck resident George Belsito said.

Belsito was on the scene and saw the drama unfold. As firefighters braved the smoke and heat inside the home, Mamaroneck Police Officers Ferraro, Reyes, Sanchez and Tunno, joined by Larchmont Officer Lopez, worked together as a team. They used a ladder that extended more than 20 feet to save residents gasping for air at a second-story window.

At one point, a child can be heard crying out, and an officer responds, "All right, we're going to get Mommy."

The officers helped one resident wearing slippers, and removed an infant and their mother.

"You could see them at the window, the mom and the child. The child was crying and the mom was very scared, but they were able to pull them out to safety," neighbor Silvestre Arenas said.

Multiple residents were treated for smoke inhalation and are expected to recover.

"Everyone was saved, all I can say is God bless the firemen and the police department," Belsito said.

The damage was measured in property destroyed, not lives lost.

"Happy because they helped them, you know, a lot," Mamaroneck resident Eddie Fuentes said.