Malverne High School football coach Kito Lockwood indicted in alleged drug trafficking ring

MALVERNE, N.Y. -- A Long Island football coach has been indicted in an alleged drug trafficking ring, and as CBS New York's Ali Bauman reports, many parents in the Malverne community are standing behind him.

The Malverne Mules are just starting their high school football season, but much talk at Thursday's game was about their longtime coach, 49-year-old Kito Lockwood.

Lockwood was indicted Thursday in a narcotics trafficking ring that the Nassau County district attorney alleges was operating along Long Island's South Shore.

"When we hear stuff like that, it's concerning," Malverne parent Angel Cartagena said.

Twelve people were indicted in the alleged ring. Prosecutors claim their nine-month investigation uncovered cocaine, crack and fentanyl -- some of which were hidden in a trap disguised as a microwave -- as well as firearms, including a ghost gun and assault weapon.

Lockwood was not charged with conspiracy, as others in the indictment were. He pled not guilty to three counts each of criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

"Outside of him being a coach, he's a role model for our kids," Malverne parent Felisha Tucker said.

Lockwood has been coaching Malverne High School football for 14 years.

"Sad commentary on the world today. This happens even in a little village. It happens in a city. It happens everywhere," Malverne parent Michelle Salogov said.

"Yes, the accusations are bad, however I know without a shadow of a doubt that Kito Lockwood is innocent," Tucker said.

In a statement, the schools superintendent said in part, "We do believe strongly in our judicial process and that everyone is innocent until proven guilty."

"He does a lot for these kids and always shows up. Always shows up and that's important, so before we assume, we need to know the true facts," Malverne parent Stacey Lewis said.

Others in the indictment could face up to life in prison while Lockwood could face up to seven years.