Former Flemington Councilman Malik Johnston serving 4 years in prison for distributing cocaine

A former Flemington, N.J. councilman is serving time in prison after having been convicted for distributing cocaine.

Malik Johnston was sentenced to four years in prison back in Sept. 2024.

Johnston, who is also known as Pippin J. Folk, was sentenced after he sold cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said. In addition, further investigation turned up additional cocaine and methamphetamine Johnston intended to distribute, according to prosecutors.

"The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office takes these cases seriously given the impact of the opioid crisis. These are not victimless crimes. Regardless of what standing you may have in the community, if you sell drugs, you will be held accountable," Robeson said at the time.

"The public needs to hear the message that this conduct will not be tolerated," First Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Paravecchia said. "[Mr. Johnston] violated the public's trust."

In addition to to the sentence, Johnston was required to turn over a vehicle and cash seized as part of the investigation. He was also made to pay restitution to the Flemington Democratic Club following a theft charge in 2023. That charge was ultimately dismissed as part of a resolution of Johnston's cases, prosecutors said.