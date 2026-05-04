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Beaver attacks 8-year-old N.J. boy, Mahwah police say

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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An 8-year-old boy is recovering after being attacked by a beaver, Mahwah Police said. 

It happened at around 6 p.m. Sunday at Lake Henry in Continental Solders Park. 

The boy was fishing at the shoreline when a beaver came out of the lake and charged him, police said. The child took off running, but tripped. The beaver wound up biting the boy repeatedly on the leg. 

A nearby family acquaintance saw what was happening and hit and kicked the beaver multiple times before it ran away, police said. 

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, animal control personnel were brought in. They were able to capture the animal, and it's now undergoing tested. 

Mahwah Police say the same animal may have attacked other people in the park that day. Anyone who encountered it is asked to call Mahwah Police at (201) 529-1000 ext 210. 

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