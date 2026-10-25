Wagner, Magic use big fourth quarter to drop Knicks to 0-3 with 111-102 victory

Franz Wagner scored 21 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, and the Orlando Magic dropped the reigning champion New York Knicks to 0-3 with a 111-102 win Sunday night.

Wagner, who started 1 of 10 from the field, added 13 rebounds and nine assists, and Anthony Black had 18 points and five assists after missing Orlando's first two games with an ankle injury.

The Magic, already playing without leading scorer Paolo Banchero, lost Jalen Suggs to a knee injury in the fourth quarter but outscored the Knicks 40-27 in the period to earn their first win under Sean Sweeney.

Jalen Brunson scored 28 points for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 14 rebounds and OG Anunoby added 22 points, but the Knicks became the first defending champion to start 0-3 since the 2011-12 Dallas Mavericks.

The Magic trailed 12-0 but hung tough by shooting 43% from 3-point range. Tristan Da Silva and Black both made five 3s and Desmond Bane was 4 of 9.

Still, the Knicks led 86-76 with 9:20 to play after Anunoby's soft floater. They appeared poised to pull away for their first win since Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

But Orlando roared back, keyed by Wagner, who scored nine points in an 11-0 run that gave Orlando its first lead of the game at 87-86 with 7:25 to play. The Magic outscored the Knicks 35-16 over the final nine-plus minutes.

Anunoby carried New York's offense in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points in the final frame. But the Knicks committed eight of their 14 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Magic: Visit Toronto on Wednesday

Knicks: Host Detroit on Tuesday